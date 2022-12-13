Absa leads rivals in tight race for stellar 2022 bank rally

The focus is on US consumer price index data that many hope will persuade the Fed to step back from aggressive interest rate hikes
System’s problems are not measured by the distance between Joburg and New York but rather in the miles between Soweto and Sandton
Search & rescue may have been compromised after link fails between cockpit and controllers
The governing party will hold its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre
Chris Griffith has taken the blame for the failed deal to buy the Canadian miner and will step down at the end of December
The IMF says advanced economies saw the biggest drop in debt, with both public and private debt dropping 5% of GDP in 2021
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Dozens of the continent’s leaders and officials gather for three days of talks with their American counterparts in Washington.
Compelling viewing awaits as when Van der Dussen and De Bruyn take on the most experienced bowling attack of all time
Team principal Jost Capito departs as part of shake-up
Absa is leading the race in a stellar run for local banking stocks, several of which are defying the financial market volatility seen this year thanks to rising interest rates which are enabling them to increase profit margins on their loan books.
The share price of SA’s fourth-biggest bank by market value is up 27.56% so far this year, putting it on course to probably beat the stock price performance of Investec (21.96%), Standard Bank (21.77%) and Nedbank (18.52%). By contrast, FirstRand, the parent of FNB and WesBank, is up just 0.36% while Capitec is down 8.23% so far this year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Absa leads rivals in tight race for stellar 2022 bank rally
Absa, Standard Bank, Investec and Nedbank surge more than 20% this year as higher interest rates lift bank earnings
Absa is leading the race in a stellar run for local banking stocks, several of which are defying the financial market volatility seen this year thanks to rising interest rates which are enabling them to increase profit margins on their loan books.
The share price of SA’s fourth-biggest bank by market value is up 27.56% so far this year, putting it on course to probably beat the stock price performance of Investec (21.96%), Standard Bank (21.77%) and Nedbank (18.52%). By contrast, FirstRand, the parent of FNB and WesBank, is up just 0.36% while Capitec is down 8.23% so far this year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.