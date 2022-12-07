Companies / Financial Services

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Insurer Sanlam has a mixed bag of results

Profits show marked recovery but volatility in global markets affects investment returns

BL Premium
07 December 2022 - 22:53 Andries Mahlangu

Africa’s largest insurer, Sanlam, has released a mixed-bag operational update, with profits in its life businesses showing a marked recovery in the 10 months to end-October as Covid-19-related death claims dwindled, but the volatility in global markets affected its investment returns.

The rise in inflation and interest rates affected global investment markets, and the ability of clients to commit to new insurance and investment products and retain existing arrangements, Sanlam said in a statement on Wednesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.