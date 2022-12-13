Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual unit invests R420m in renewable energy developer Mulilo

Hybrid Equity, a division of Old Mutual Alternative Investments, has upped its stake in the renewable energy firm

13 December 2022 - 21:06 Garth Theunissen

Hybrid Equity, a division of Old Mutual Alternative Investments (OMAI), has invested an additional R420m to increase its stake in renewable energy developer Mulilo.

Hybrid Equity has been a shareholder in Mulilo since 2015 when it invested R120m to take a stake in the company. It injected another R380m in 2020 to further boost its investment. The transaction is part of OMAI’s broader goal of accelerating SA’s transition to a cleaner and more climate-conscious energy system...

