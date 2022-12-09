National

Wind power loses out as grid constraints strangle green energy rollout

No wind projects awarded in bid window 6 amid desperate need for high-voltage power lines

09 December 2022 - 05:10 Denene Erasmus

The mineral resources & energy department pared down the number of bidders in the latest round for the renewable energy procurement programme, a development that focused attention on the need to build more high-voltage power lines to carry wind, solar and other green energy over long distances.

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who had no kind words for Eskom at the signing ceremony, said only 860MW in projects — less than a fifth of what the department hoped to procure in bid window 6 — could be given the go-ahead “because there is no grid capacity to sign more on now”...

