Nedbank rallies on robust earnings guidance

Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income and currency analyst Kim Silberman
No maybe as with Phala Phala, president has a case to answer for mismanagement of Eskom, economy and unemployment crisis
Struggle stalwart tells of people enveloped by despondency, disengaging from political involvement and emigrating
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Banking group’s strong capital levels make for dividend range of 1.75-2.25 times cover
The outlook for public finances and government’s debt trajectory specifically remain an important rating sensitivity for SA, Fitch says
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Friends of the Earth argues $1.15bn in funding for LNG project is incompatible with the Paris Agreement
Morocco's Spanish-born defender Achraf Hakimi scores winning penalty
Over 500 pages cover the history of the world-renowned Midrand racetrack
Nedbank’s share price outperformed its rivals and the JSE all share index after it said its financial performance in the first 10 months of 2022 had been robust as higher interest rates boosted earnings from credit extension.
The Johannesburg lender’s share price rose 2.77% to R219 on Tuesday after it also flagged healthy capital levels that should support continued dividend payments. In comparison, the banking index added 1.08% while the Alsi fell 0.18%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Nedbank rallies on robust earnings guidance
Banking group’s strong capital levels make for dividend range of 1.75-2.25 times cover
Nedbank’s share price outperformed its rivals and the JSE all share index after it said its financial performance in the first 10 months of 2022 had been robust as higher interest rates boosted earnings from credit extension.
The Johannesburg lender’s share price rose 2.77% to R219 on Tuesday after it also flagged healthy capital levels that should support continued dividend payments. In comparison, the banking index added 1.08% while the Alsi fell 0.18%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.