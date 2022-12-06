Companies / Financial Services

RDS — the ‘old’ African Bank —settles R7.1bn senior debt payment

The settlement consists of the nominal amount of R3.6bn plus interest of about R3.5bn meaning creditors have almost doubled their investment

BL Premium
06 December 2022 - 10:19 Garth Theunissen

Residual Debt Services (RDS) — the old African Bank that was placed under curatorship in 2014 — has fully repaid senior unsecured creditors.

The company said on Tuesday that senior unsecured stub instrument holders were paid about R2.486bn on Monday, taking their full nominal payment to R7.1bn including interest equal to the Johannesburg Interbank Average Rate (Jibar) plus 300 basis points. The R7.1bn settlement consists of the nominal amount of R3.6bn plus interest of about R3.5bn meaning creditors have almost doubled their investment over six years...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.