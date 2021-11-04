Money & Investing Behind the great JSE exodus Almost every day there is news of another company going private. How can SA reverse this slide? B L Premium

Over the past decade, the number of listings on the JSE has fallen 16% to 331. This is a far lower number than the 850 companies that were listed on the local bourse at its peak in the 1990s.

There are various reasons for this — not least that there’s been little appetite to buy anything else but the top 50 largest stocks on the JSE, while the share prices of the smaller companies have continued to slide...