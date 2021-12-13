Companies / Financial Services Sygnia founder Magda Wierzycka falls ill with Covid-19 while in UK Wierzycka says she plans to return to SA as soon as possible B L Premium

Magda Wierzycka, the founder of asset manager Sygnia and who is said to be SA’s richest woman, has disclosed that she has fallen ill with Covid-19 while in the UK despite having received three vaccine doses against the virus.

Wierzycka tweeted late on Sunday that she was “woman down” after contracting Covid-19 “in its full glory of every symptom”. However, she said that were it not for the three vaccine shots she had received, she had “no doubt” that she would be in hospital as she is on immunosuppressant medication...