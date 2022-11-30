Big five life insurers see death claims returning to pre-pandemic levels

Gains capped by prospect of Opec+ maintaining output at current levels despite signs that demand from China may rebound
Accessing data and analytical insights into how resources are used and where leaks or faults affect consumption can be crucial
The accused include Transnet’s former CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood
The president says a Sudanese businessman bought 20 buffalo from Phala Phala for $580,000
A grower-led consortium has submitted a proposal to acquire the assets of the beleaguered sugar giant Tongaat Hulett
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron haven’t always seen eye to eye but they definitely sing from the same songsheet
Binotto ends a 28-year stint with Ferrari, including serving as team principal of the F1 team since 2019
One-off Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance fetched R3.7m at auction, with the proceeds going to public tennis facilities in London
SA’s five largest life insurers have seen recent death claims against fully underwritten life policies edge closer to pre-pandemic levels.
The Death Claims Dashboard, maintained by the Continuous Statistical Investigation (CSI) committee of the Actuarial Society of SA (ASSA), shows that 617 death claims were received in August 2022. That’s the lowest level since April 2020 when 540 death claims were submitted just as the Covid-19 pandemic began to take hold...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Big five life insurers see death claims returning to pre-pandemic levels
Of the 31,520 death claims received since the pandemic began, only 4,706 were due to confirmed Covid-19 deaths
SA’s five largest life insurers have seen recent death claims against fully underwritten life policies edge closer to pre-pandemic levels.
The Death Claims Dashboard, maintained by the Continuous Statistical Investigation (CSI) committee of the Actuarial Society of SA (ASSA), shows that 617 death claims were received in August 2022. That’s the lowest level since April 2020 when 540 death claims were submitted just as the Covid-19 pandemic began to take hold...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.