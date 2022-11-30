Companies / Financial Services

Big five life insurers see death claims returning to pre-pandemic levels

Of the 31,520 death claims received since the pandemic began, only 4,706 were due to confirmed Covid-19 deaths

30 November 2022 - 10:45 Garth Theunissen

SA’s five largest life insurers have seen recent death claims against fully underwritten life policies edge closer to pre-pandemic levels.

The Death Claims Dashboard, maintained by the Continuous Statistical Investigation (CSI) committee of the Actuarial Society of SA (ASSA), shows that 617 death claims were received in August 2022. That’s the lowest level since April 2020 when 540 death claims were submitted just as the Covid-19 pandemic began to take hold...

