Santam has become the latest insurer to take proactive steps to mitigate poor local government administration in an attempt to reduce its risk exposure.
Last week SA’s biggest short-term insurer signed an agreement with the eThekwini municipality to bolster the metro’s ability to handle future catastrophes such as floods, fires and droughts. The move comes after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April and May, which cost Santam an estimated R4.4bn, making it the largest natural catastrophe in its 104-year history...
Santam partners with eThekwini after taking a R4.4bn hit from flooding
The assistance mirrors similar initiatives by other insurers trying to limit the effects of government failure
