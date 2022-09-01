Local bourse faces mixed markets in Asia after US markets close lower for the fourth consecutive day
Santam managed to declare an interim dividend despite a slump in half-year earnings driven by severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, financial market volatility and inflationary pressures that caused claim values to spike.
Basic earnings per share (EPS) fell 51% to 425c in the six months to end-June 2022 while headline earnings dropped 53% to R448m in the interim period, the Cape Town-headquartered short-term insurer said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday. Nevertheless, the group was able to declare an interim dividend of 462c, up from 432c in the previous half-year period...
Santam declares interim dividend, despite slump in half-year earnings
The insurer had to deal with floods in KZN, financial market volatility and inflationary pressures during the six months to end-June
