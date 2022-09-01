×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Santam declares interim dividend, despite slump in half-year earnings

The insurer had to deal with floods in KZN, financial market volatility and inflationary pressures during the six months to end-June

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 09:24 Garth Theunissen

Santam managed to declare an interim dividend despite a slump in half-year earnings driven by severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, financial market volatility and inflationary pressures that caused claim values to spike.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) fell 51% to 425c in the six months to end-June 2022 while headline earnings dropped 53% to R448m in the interim period, the Cape Town-headquartered short-term insurer said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday. Nevertheless, the group was able to declare an interim dividend of 462c, up from 432c in the previous half-year period...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.