Parliament’s ANC-dominated health committee is racing to complete its work on the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) bill, intent on getting it through the National Assembly before the party’s elective conference in December.
Approval by the National Assembly is a milestone in the bill's passage through parliament, which will then submit it to the National Council of Province for concurrence...
Health committee presses for NHI bill adoption before ANC conference
Approval by MPs would offer important support for current administration at the party’s national elective conference
Parliament’s ANC-dominated health committee is racing to complete its work on the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) bill, intent on getting it through the National Assembly before the party’s elective conference in December.
