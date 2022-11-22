National / Health

Health committee presses for NHI bill adoption before ANC conference

Approval by MPs would offer important support for current administration at the party’s national elective conference

BL Premium
22 November 2022 - 19:01 Tamar Kahn

Parliament’s ANC-dominated health committee is racing to complete its work on the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) bill, intent on getting it through the National Assembly before the party’s elective conference in December.

Approval by the National Assembly is a milestone in the bill’s passage through parliament, which will then submit it to the National Council of Province for concurrence...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.