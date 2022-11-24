LETTER: NHI will open new avenues for waste and corruption

JSE records modest gains in a thin session with Wall Street closed for Thanksgiving holiday
Despite severe local and global constraints, the MTBPS represents substantial progress in fiscal policy
Western Cape MEC claims it is not getting its correct portion of the equitable share formula
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
Mr Price misses internal sales expectations in its half-year results
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Analysis finds refusal rates from member countries exceeded those of nations outside the group, while applications from African countries are the most likely to be rejected
A double drop on the par-four 15th and a bogey four on his final green caused him to card an eight-under-par 63, one shot ahead of German Nick Bachem
It slots below the Stelvio and brings good looks and keen handling to the premium crossover niche
The proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme represents two substantive problems for SA to the point where it is an existential threat to the country’s health-care capability and future (“ANC MPs want to rush through NHI Bill before party conference”, November 22).
First, in terms of fiscal responsibility, funding the NHI will require a substantial (to put it mildly) increase in taxes, and therefore immeasurably more pressure on the beleaguered tax base and government fiscus. Government finances, and the country’s credit rating, are barely back on the road towards prudent management.
The second risk lies with the country’s health-care sectors, private and public. If implemented, the NHI will centralise the management of health care in the country with the NHI board. The board will in turn be controlled by the person who happens to be health minister at any given time and will have the power to appoint board members.
Subjecting both private and public sectors, and all health-care personnel, facilities and materials to a single entity responsible for something as important as health care, stands to open up new avenues for waste and possible corruption. SA medical professionals are already looking to work in other countries. By subjecting them to yet more state management, control and inefficiency, what incentive do they have to remain?
In the global context of higher interest rates, depressed economic activity and lower growth, SA simply cannot afford to undertake these kinds of ill-considered fiscal and, importantly, policy risks, even more so when the proposed plan will not actually deliver improvements but rather steadily destroy the assets the country has.
Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: NHI will open new avenues for waste and corruption
The proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme represents two substantive problems for SA to the point where it is an existential threat to the country’s health-care capability and future (“ANC MPs want to rush through NHI Bill before party conference”, November 22).
First, in terms of fiscal responsibility, funding the NHI will require a substantial (to put it mildly) increase in taxes, and therefore immeasurably more pressure on the beleaguered tax base and government fiscus. Government finances, and the country’s credit rating, are barely back on the road towards prudent management.
The second risk lies with the country’s health-care sectors, private and public. If implemented, the NHI will centralise the management of health care in the country with the NHI board. The board will in turn be controlled by the person who happens to be health minister at any given time and will have the power to appoint board members.
Subjecting both private and public sectors, and all health-care personnel, facilities and materials to a single entity responsible for something as important as health care, stands to open up new avenues for waste and possible corruption. SA medical professionals are already looking to work in other countries. By subjecting them to yet more state management, control and inefficiency, what incentive do they have to remain?
In the global context of higher interest rates, depressed economic activity and lower growth, SA simply cannot afford to undertake these kinds of ill-considered fiscal and, importantly, policy risks, even more so when the proposed plan will not actually deliver improvements but rather steadily destroy the assets the country has.
Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ANC MPs want to rush through NHI Bill before party conference
TONY LEON: ANC candidates sing from the same ideological hymn sheet
State will press ahead with NHI regardless of state of economy, Phaahla says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Why replace health system that works well with one destined to fail?
Health department’s court bid to scrap ruling on certificate of need is ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.