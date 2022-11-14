×

Companies / Financial Services

EasyEquities active retail client base surges 50%

Platform will launch more products over the next few years, says CEO

BL Premium
14 November 2022 - 20:36 Andries Mahlangu

Purple Group, the owner of popular trading platform EasyEquities, increased its active retail client base 50% to 763,233 in the year to end-August despite the recent turbulence in global markets and the cost-of-living crisis. 

EasyEquities endeared itself to retail investors at the height of Covid-19 when lockdown restrictions confined people to their homes, leading to explosion in the user numbers...

BL Premium

