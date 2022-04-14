Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Can Purple Group keep it up? It’s not often a share dips on a trading update as strong as Purple’s. But the owner of wildly popular trading platform EasyEquities needs to keep the growth going to justify its market rating B L Premium

It will be fascinating to see how the market reacts to Purple Group’s interim results over the next few weeks.

Purple is an intriguing small-cap story, starting way back in the late 1980s as Dectronic, which set a noble goal to invest and add value in small to medium enterprises. A few years later it reinvented itself as Avasa, with private equity personalities Julian Treger and Brian Myerson as prime movers...