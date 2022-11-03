LETTER: Unpleasant Discovery

Analysts reckon that Gold Fields’s investors will vote yes for Yamana Gold — if only because there’s no real alternative
Africa’s largest sugar producer is in business rescue and its banks clearly need convincing that it's worth saving
Naspers and Prosus shareholders won’t quickly recover hundreds of billions in value lost over the past two years
Fifteen years ago, SA’s blue chip construction firms dominated the JSE’s leaderboard. Since then, some have collapsed, or quit the industry. And more casualties could follow
A glut of excellent pieces is up for grabs. The FM picks our top lots in this approaching bonanza of buying
Toby Shapshak’s “Stay Alive and Don’t Complain” (Fox, October 27-November 2) refers.
I have no doubt that Discovery has introduced wonderful and innovative technologies that are saving people money and earning plaudits. However, Shapshak shouldn’t urge us to stop complaining until he interrogates why people are such “active complainers”.
I have yet to be part of any discussion about medical aids where someone doesn’t complain about Discovery.
My own experiences follow: I had two back-to-back orthopaedic surgeries unpaid for after prior approval, with absolutely no explanation. A young family member couldn’t get refunded for payments in respect of a pre-existing chronic condition (included on Discovery’s list of conditions). They ended up moving to an alternative provider on the advice of an equally disillusioned doctor.
We were also able to (had to) find an alternative for an elderly relative whose pension went almost exclusively to their medical aid, yet the levies applied on monthly chronic medication and services were exorbitant. The alternative has met all their monthly expenses at close to a quarter of the premium.
The only people I hear complaining of Discovery Health are those who have a direct experience of its service. But perhaps we are a significant minority?
Brian McMahonRandburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Unpleasant Discovery
I have yet to be part of any discussion about medical aids where someone doesn’t complain about Discovery
Toby Shapshak’s “Stay Alive and Don’t Complain” (Fox, October 27-November 2) refers.
I have no doubt that Discovery has introduced wonderful and innovative technologies that are saving people money and earning plaudits. However, Shapshak shouldn’t urge us to stop complaining until he interrogates why people are such “active complainers”.
I have yet to be part of any discussion about medical aids where someone doesn’t complain about Discovery.
My own experiences follow: I had two back-to-back orthopaedic surgeries unpaid for after prior approval, with absolutely no explanation. A young family member couldn’t get refunded for payments in respect of a pre-existing chronic condition (included on Discovery’s list of conditions). They ended up moving to an alternative provider on the advice of an equally disillusioned doctor.
We were also able to (had to) find an alternative for an elderly relative whose pension went almost exclusively to their medical aid, yet the levies applied on monthly chronic medication and services were exorbitant. The alternative has met all their monthly expenses at close to a quarter of the premium.
The only people I hear complaining of Discovery Health are those who have a direct experience of its service. But perhaps we are a significant minority?
Brian McMahon
Randburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Discovery’s life-saving tracker should be appreciated
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.