×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unpleasant Discovery

I have yet to be part of any discussion about medical aids where someone doesn’t complain about Discovery

03 November 2022 - 05:00
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Toby Shapshak’s “Stay Alive and Don’t Complain” (Fox, October 27-November 2) refers.

I have no doubt that Discovery has introduced wonderful and innovative technologies that are saving people money and earning plaudits. However, Shapshak shouldn’t urge us to stop complaining until he interrogates why people are such “active complainers”.

I have yet to be part of any discussion about medical aids where someone doesn’t complain about Discovery.

My own experiences follow: I had two back-to-back orthopaedic surgeries unpaid for after prior approval, with absolutely no explanation. A young family member couldn’t get refunded for payments in respect of a pre-existing chronic condition (included on Discovery’s list of conditions). They ended up moving to an alternative provider on the advice of an equally disillusioned doctor.  

We were also able to (had to) find an alternative for an elderly relative whose pension went almost exclusively to their medical aid, yet the levies applied on monthly chronic medication and services were exorbitant. The alternative has met all their monthly expenses at close to a quarter of the premium.

The only people I hear complaining of Discovery Health are those who have a direct experience of its service. But perhaps we are a significant minority?  

Brian McMahon
Randburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Discovery’s life-saving tracker should be appreciated

South Africans should  appreciate the sophistication of the Discovery tracker, which  helps keep us safe on our deadly roads
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: The big Stalingrad swindle
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: US warning shows there’s little faith ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CHRIS ROPER: Musk plays his Trump card
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Sure, middlemen hurt Eskom, but that’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why Ramaphosa is going to wipe ...
Opinion / State of play

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.