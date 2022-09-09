Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty sees ‘happy days’ amid gloom

Business Day TV speaks to Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at Oanda
Paying for energy cap is likely to result in spiralling government debt
The Financial Action Task Force has identified deficiencies in SA’s law enforcement and prosecution of money laundering and terrorism financing
His opponents claim he is using these roles to campaign to become party deputy president
Hanratty says doing deals when asset prices are depressed is better than in a bull market
Proposal is for a new form of support for 4.4-million fewer people than recipients of the SRD
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Condolences flood in from Britain and around the world after the queen dies at Balmoral Castle in Scotland
Keeping the players focused until their late-night start will be a challenge, says Powell
The new Mike Tyson biopic, a docuseries, tragic true story, detective work and impressive pizzas — what to stream
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty says that while the bleak global economic backdrop is a concern, it also gives the insurance group the opportunity to pick up assets at cheaper prices as the combination of weak growth and accelerating pressure drives down valuations.
Hanratty made the comments after the group published its results for the six months to end-June, which showed headline earnings fell 8% to R3.68bn...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty sees ‘happy days’ amid gloom
Hanratty says doing deals when asset prices are depressed is better than in a bull market
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty says that while the bleak global economic backdrop is a concern, it also gives the insurance group the opportunity to pick up assets at cheaper prices as the combination of weak growth and accelerating pressure drives down valuations.
Hanratty made the comments after the group published its results for the six months to end-June, which showed headline earnings fell 8% to R3.68bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.