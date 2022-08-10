×

Companies / Financial Services

Shareholders overwhelmingly give nod to PSG unbundling

More than 95% of shareholders vote in favour of the R23 cash offer, described by some as too low

10 August 2022 - 20:19 Katharine Child

More than 95% of shareholders voted in favour of investment holding company PSG unbundling its stakes in the listed subsidiaries it owns, and delisting.

These holdings include financial services firm PSG Konsult, private school group Curro, farming and fuel retailer Kaap Agri, distribution firm CA&S and tertiary education provider Stadio...

