Companies / Financial Services

EY green-lights plan to split its audit and consulting businesses

08 September 2022 - 20:58 ANDRIES MAHLANGU

EY has approved a plan to split its audit and consulting businesses, becoming the first of the Big Four global professional services firms to do.

The landmark decision, which still needs to be ratified by partners in its various countries, will pave the way for the listing of the consulting business on the New York Stock Exchange in the second half of 2023, subject to market conditions...

