EY green-lights plan to split its audit and consulting businesses

Business Day TV speaks to Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at Oanda
The market will be watching what kind of commissioner Cheadles alumnus Doris Tshepe will turn out to be
The Financial Action Task Force has identified deficiencies in SA’s law enforcement and prosecution of money laundering and terrorism financing
His opponents claim he is using these roles to campaign to become party deputy president
Business Day TV speaks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Lesetja Kganyago is attending a meeting of central bank governors in Mauritius
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Climate Change Bill legislates a 43% cut to carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030
Keeping the players focused until their late-night start will be a challenge, says Powell
AITF head Jabulani Selumane speaks to Phuti Mpyane about developmental funding to black-owned motoring entities
EY has approved a plan to split its audit and consulting businesses, becoming the first of the Big Four global professional services firms to do.
The landmark decision, which still needs to be ratified by partners in its various countries, will pave the way for the listing of the consulting business on the New York Stock Exchange in the second half of 2023, subject to market conditions...
