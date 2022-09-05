×

Old Mutual widens new insurance net with plan to buy Genric Insurance

The transaction will give Old Mutual access to a new customer base in accident and health, medical insurance, as well as other niche areas

05 September 2022 - 20:49 Garth Theunissen

Old Mutual Insure has signed a share purchase agreement that will see it acquire 100% of Genric Insurance Company (Genric) for an undisclosed amount.

Genric is a licensed non-life insurer that partners with and holds ordinary equity interests in a number of specialist underwriting management agencies, start-up businesses and insure-tech innovators...

