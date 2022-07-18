Sasbo demands Old Mutual reinstate its unvaccinated members

The ECB is set to raise rates for the first time in more than a decade on Thursday, the same day the bloc will be hoping Russia resumes gas supplies
How can a country tap sources of growth if it can’t keep its main port of entry clean?
Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko says no talks have been scheduled between parties yet to try to resolve the impasse
The minister, who is seen as a key Ramaphosa ally, says he wants to be re-elected as chair in December
The finance union has sent a letter to Old Mutual demanding the reinstatement of members fired for not complying with its Covid-19 vaccine mandate
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Since 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened 37 special investigations of crashes involving Tesla vehicles
Bok coach is to reassess all injuries before the Rugby Championship team selection
Lockdown cabin fever inspired people to look for a “piece of land with some green and a view of the sky”
Sasbo, a union representing about 73,000 members in the financial sector, wants Old Mutual to reinstate its members that were fired for not complying with the group’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy, which was scrapped in June.
The finance union, which recently succeeded in forcing Standard Bank to commit to rehiring at least 40 Sasbo members fired for noncompliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy, sent a letter to Old Mutual on July 12 demanding the “unconditional” reinstatement of its axed members. Sasbo says it received an email from Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson three days later acknowledging receipt of its demands...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sasbo demands Old Mutual reinstate its unvaccinated members
The finance union has sent a letter to Old Mutual demanding the reinstatement of members fired for not complying with its Covid-19 vaccine mandate
Sasbo, a union representing about 73,000 members in the financial sector, wants Old Mutual to reinstate its members that were fired for not complying with the group’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy, which was scrapped in June.
The finance union, which recently succeeded in forcing Standard Bank to commit to rehiring at least 40 Sasbo members fired for noncompliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy, sent a letter to Old Mutual on July 12 demanding the “unconditional” reinstatement of its axed members. Sasbo says it received an email from Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson three days later acknowledging receipt of its demands...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.