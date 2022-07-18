×

Companies / Financial Services

Sasbo demands Old Mutual reinstate its unvaccinated members

The finance union has sent a letter to Old Mutual demanding the reinstatement of members fired for not complying with its Covid-19 vaccine mandate

18 July 2022 - 14:44 Garth Theunissen

Sasbo, a union representing about 73,000 members in the financial sector, wants Old Mutual to reinstate its members that were fired for not complying with the group’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy, which was scrapped in June.

The finance union, which recently succeeded in forcing Standard Bank to commit to rehiring at least 40 Sasbo members fired for noncompliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy, sent a letter to Old Mutual on July 12 demanding the “unconditional” reinstatement of its axed members. Sasbo says it received an email from Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson three days later acknowledging receipt of its demands...

