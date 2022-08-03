Investors cheer better-than-expected figures from the manufacturing sector
Old Mutual has agreed to buy a minority stake in Preference Capital, a specialist provider of funding solutions to the small and medium enterprise (SME) market.
The deal, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions and approval by competition authorities, gives Old Mutual the option to increase its shareholding in Preference Capital to a controlling stake over time...
Old Mutual buys stake in SME lender Preference Capital
Deal comes shortly after TymeBank moves into small business banking through 100% buyout of Retail Capital
