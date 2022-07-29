×

Companies / Financial Services

Q&A: Investment veteran Jeanette Marais explains how to pick a financial adviser

Momentum Metropolitan deputy CEO says investors must bear in mind that market fluctuations do not constitute bad financial advice

29 July 2022 - 05:10 Garth Theunissen

Jeanette Marais, deputy CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH), is a veteran of the SA financial services industry having worked for some of the biggest names including Allan Gray, Old Mutual and PSG.

Marais, who joined MMH in March 2018, sat down with Business Day to share some of her extensive knowledge of the local investment market...

