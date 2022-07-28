×

Companies / Financial Services

Peter Moyo loses another legal battle against Old Mutual

The high court dismissed with costs the former Old Mutual CEO's appeal application against the R250m damages claim he lost in January

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 18:58 Garth Theunissen

The Gauteng high court has dismissed with costs an application by former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo for leave to appeal a ruling made in favour of his previous employer at end-January, which dismissed his R250m damages case he brought against the insurance and investment firm.

Judge Gregory Wright on Thursday found that Moyo had no reasonable prospect of success on appeal and that there was no compelling reason why his appeal should be heard.  ..

