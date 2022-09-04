×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Fund managers defend holdings of Russian ‘carbon bombs’

At least five SA companies are invested in these fossil fuel firms but some argue they should not be vilified

BL Premium
04 September 2022 - 17:05 Garth Theunissen

Some of SA’s most respected asset management firms have defended their holdings of so-called Russian carbon bombs, fossil fuel companies in the country estimated to have more than a gigatonne of potential carbon dioxide emissions.

The rather inflammatory descriptor of investments in Russian fossil fuel companies is the work of LINGO (Leave it in the Ground), a Germany-based climate activist group that has an online database of asset managers invested in the controversial assets...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.