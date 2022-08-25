Traders consider the prospect of reduced Opec+ output and the resumption of sanctioned Iranian supplies
Tackling climate change will be futile if the country plunges into chaotic social unrest
With the rise of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing and sustainability, a common question is why in SA the focus on climate change appears to be greater than on social and governance issues.
There are several reasons for this apparent trend. Scientists tell us that we have one habitable planet, Earth, which has been heating up because of carbon emissions generated by human activities. Global warming is causing disruptive climate change, resulting in more frequent and severe droughts, floods, heatwaves and wildfires that are causing loss of life, migration and economic devastation...
ISAAH MHLANGA: Living on borrowed time, SA needs to emphasise the ‘S’ in ESG
