×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Absa plots corporate and investment banking scramble for Africa

Group aims to increase earnings in markets where it already operates and expand into new territories on the continent

BL Premium
30 August 2022 - 19:03 Garth Theunissen

Absa, which announced a shake-up to its organisational structure two months ago, is looking to grow its corporate and investment banking (CIB) franchise in the rest of Africa by increasing earnings in the markets where it already operates and expanding into new territories.

The operational revamp Absa announced on June 30 saw it expand from two business clusters to five with the lucrative CIB unit being renamed CIB Pan-Africa, a clear indication of where it sees its future growth prospects. While SA still accounts for 69% of the CIB Pan-Africa unit’s headline earnings, which reached R4.28bn in the six months to end-June, CEO Charles Russon says he wants the division to live up to its new moniker by growing earnings from other parts of the continent significantly in the next three or four years...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.