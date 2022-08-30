Investors remain spooked by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s latest commitment to fight inflation with further rate hikes
Absa, which announced a shake-up to its organisational structure two months ago, is looking to grow its corporate and investment banking (CIB) franchise in the rest of Africa by increasing earnings in the markets where it already operates and expanding into new territories.
The operational revamp Absa announced on June 30 saw it expand from two business clusters to five with the lucrative CIB unit being renamed CIB Pan-Africa, a clear indication of where it sees its future growth prospects. While SA still accounts for 69% of the CIB Pan-Africa unit’s headline earnings, which reached R4.28bn in the six months to end-June, CEO Charles Russon says he wants the division to live up to its new moniker by growing earnings from other parts of the continent significantly in the next three or four years...
Absa plots corporate and investment banking scramble for Africa
Group aims to increase earnings in markets where it already operates and expand into new territories on the continent
