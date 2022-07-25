Attention this week turns to the Fed and US and Eurozone GDP data
All the ANC’s Taliban faction are after is a slice of the pie
The ratings agency said its ‘bb-’ evaluation captures Transnet's less-than-adequate liquidity
Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
Ratings agency says credit rating of both telecom operators could be improved
Missile attack on Odesa muddies the waters but Kyiv says wheat will leave ports regardless
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Gazprom move will lower flows to 20% of capacity from Wednesday
Lovers of the great game cannot survive on Ashes alone, with only India providing variety and relief
A case for bricolage as a strategy for global repair
Banks have received a mixed transformation report card in an industry-sponsored survey, with local lenders making good progress in areas such as preferential procurement and black ownership but falling short on management control.
The 2022 Transformation in Banking Report, compiled by Intellidex on behalf of the Banking Association SA (Basa) for the period 2017-2020, showed lenders met many of the targets set by the Financial Sector Code, though work is still required in some areas. That was despite a 6.4% pandemic-induced economic contraction in 2020 that reduced opportunities for job creation and inclusive growth in the sector...
Banks get mixed transformation report card in Basa survey
