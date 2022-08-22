×

#StopEACOP campaign calls on Standard Bank to come clean on oil pipeline

Activist group accuses company of “prevarication and evasiveness” over its role in the controversial East African project

22 August 2022 - 10:26 Garth Theunissen

The #StopEACOP campaign, an alliance of activists opposed to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), has called on Standard Bank to publicly disclose whether it will be funding the controversial project.

The call by #StopEACOP comes shortly after it emerged earlier this month that Standard Bank has parted ways with Edelman, the US-headquartered PR firm, after the firm reportedly refused to provide reputation management advice on the pipeline. Standard Bank is an adviser on the 1,443km pipeline, which involves oil groups CNOOC, TotalEnergies and Tullow and will see Uganda’s crude oil transported to a port in Tanzania for export...

