×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank’s dividend jumps above pre-pandemic levels

SA’s fifth-biggest bank by value has increased its interim dividend by 81%, while headline earnings rose just more than a quarter

BL Premium
10 August 2022 - 08:34 Karl Gernetzky

Nedbank has upped its interim dividend by more than three quarters to above pre-pandemic levels, saying both households and the economy have held up well despite the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

SA’s fifth-biggest lender by market value reported on Wednesday that headline earnings rose 27% to R6.7bn in the six months to end-June 2022, about 3% below the same period of 2019, while its interim dividend jumped 81% to 783c per share, about 8.7% ahead of its pre-pandemic payout. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.