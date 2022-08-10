Oil prices fell after industry data showed US crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week
Nedbank has upped its interim dividend by more than three quarters to above pre-pandemic levels, saying both households and the economy have held up well despite the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
SA’s fifth-biggest lender by market value reported on Wednesday that headline earnings rose 27% to R6.7bn in the six months to end-June 2022, about 3% below the same period of 2019, while its interim dividend jumped 81% to 783c per share, about 8.7% ahead of its pre-pandemic payout. ..
Nedbank’s dividend jumps above pre-pandemic levels
SA’s fifth-biggest bank by value has increased its interim dividend by 81%, while headline earnings rose just more than a quarter
