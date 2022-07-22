×

Companies / Financial Services

Astoria drops Afrimat, bulks up its leisure interests

The group has sold about R54m worth of Afrimat shares, buying a similar amount of Cape Town-based protective gear group Leatt Corporation

22 July 2022 - 09:21 Karl Gernetzky

Investment company Astoria, whose primary asset is focused on SA’s outdoor and leisure sector, says it has sold off its stake in open-pit mining group Afrimat for R54m, injecting a similar amount into Cape Town headquartered protective gear group Leatt Corporation.

Valued at R284m on the JSE, Mauritius-based Astoria’s biggest asset is a more than one-third stake in Outdoor Investment Holdings (OIH), but its other interests also include diamonds, vehicle dealerships and even training for the skincare industry...

