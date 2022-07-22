Investors will be watching earnings from Twitter later in the day
Investment company Astoria, whose primary asset is focused on SA’s outdoor and leisure sector, says it has sold off its stake in open-pit mining group Afrimat for R54m, injecting a similar amount into Cape Town headquartered protective gear group Leatt Corporation.
Valued at R284m on the JSE, Mauritius-based Astoria’s biggest asset is a more than one-third stake in Outdoor Investment Holdings (OIH), but its other interests also include diamonds, vehicle dealerships and even training for the skincare industry...
Astoria drops Afrimat, bulks up its leisure interests
The group has sold about R54m worth of Afrimat shares, buying a similar amount of Cape Town-based protective gear group Leatt Corporation
