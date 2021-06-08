CNA has been placed in business rescue
The chain has failed to pay its landlords and suppliers in recent months, while facing weak consumer demand
08 June 2021 - 17:06
Stationery and books retailer CNA has been placed in business rescue, director Olinka Nell confirmed on Tuesday.
The chain of about 160 books, gift and stationery stores has failed to pay its landlords and suppliers in recent months, while facing weak consumer demand. ..
