MARC HASENFUSS: Carats, not carrots
Diamonds have not been an investor’s best friend on the JSE for many years, but Astoria’s little gem — Trans Hex — may be changing that
28 April 2022 - 05:00
Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but investors might prefer to stay aloof when it comes to sparkly little stones.
Since the delisting of De Beers (now exposed to the market via Anglo American), the JSE’s once well-populated diamond board has greatly diminished. Over the decades, there have been other hopefuls — such as Letseng, which was part of the greater Kebble empire. But most diamond contenders have faded into oblivion. To put it crudely, diamond dabblers have had carrots instead of carats.....
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now