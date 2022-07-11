Risks have shifted from inflation to global economic growth, while the recent uptick in China’s Covid-19 cases has added to concerns
Standard Bank has withdrawn its Covid-19 mandatory vaccination policy just days after finance union Sasbo vowed to challenge the lender’s dismissal of at least 40 of its members for not complying with the policy.
Africa’s biggest lender by assets has withdrawn the policy “with immediate effect” as 95% of its employees are already vaccinated against Covid-19, the bank said in a statement late on Monday...
Standard Bank repeals mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy
The bank has cancelled its mandatory vaccination policy ‘with immediate effect’ and is revising its Covid-19 workplace protocols
