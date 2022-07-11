×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank repeals mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy

The bank has cancelled its mandatory vaccination policy ‘with immediate effect’ and is revising its Covid-19 workplace protocols

BL Premium
11 July 2022 - 20:59 Garth Theunissen

Standard Bank has withdrawn its Covid-19 mandatory vaccination policy just days after finance union Sasbo vowed to challenge the lender’s dismissal of at least 40 of its members for not complying with the policy.

Africa’s biggest lender by assets has withdrawn the policy “with immediate effect” as 95% of its employees are already vaccinated against Covid-19, the bank said in a statement late on Monday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.