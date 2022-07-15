×

Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank to re-hire unvaccinated staff it fired

The bank's spectacular U-turn on mandatory Covid-19 vaccination comes after union threats to challenge the now-repealed policy

15 July 2022 - 11:51 Garth Theunissen

Standard Bank wants to re-hire staff it fired for refusing to comply with its now scrapped mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy, a workplace health and safety regime it repealed earlier this week after union threats to challenge the policy in court.

Africa’s biggest lender by assets has also stopped all workplace incapacity hearings for unvaccinated staff, who are now being welcomed back to work, the bank said in a statement on Friday. Unvaccinated employees are also no longer required to undergo PCR or rapid antigen tests before they can access Standard Bank premises. ..

