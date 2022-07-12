×

National / Labour

Cosatu challenge to workplace vaccination may be first salvo in a broader war

Labour federation says it favours vaccination but can’t support the dismissal of any workers for non-compliance

12 July 2022 - 12:01 Garth Theunissen and Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 12 July 2022 - 23:04

Cosatu plans to challenge mandatory Covid-19 vaccination at a “national, policy level” and wants workers who have been dismissed for noncompliance to be reinstated.

Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator, told Business Day that while the labour federation supports vaccination against Covid-19, it cannot support the dismissal of workers in a country of 60-million people where only about 14.9-million have jobs...

