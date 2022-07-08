Dollar is gaining support from global recession fears and expectations the Fed will stick to its aggressive monetary tightening cycle
Sasbo, a union representing about 73,000 members in the finance sector, has vowed to fight Standard Bank, which allegedly fired employees who didn’t comply with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy.
Sasbo has demanded that the bank cancel its vaccine mandate, which it says required all staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by April 4 2022 or face dismissal. The union said it is aware of at least 40 Standard Bank employees, all of them Sasbo members, who have been dismissed for refusing to comply with the mandatory vaccination policy...
Sasbo hits at Standard Bank for firing unvaccinated staff
Finance union vows to challenge alleged dismissal of 40 members for not complying with lender’s policy
