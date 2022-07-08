×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Sasbo hits at Standard Bank for firing unvaccinated staff

Finance union vows to challenge alleged dismissal of 40 members for not complying with lender’s policy

BL Premium
08 July 2022 - 13:46 Garth Theunissen

Sasbo, a union representing about 73,000 members in the finance sector, has vowed to fight Standard Bank, which allegedly fired employees who didn’t comply with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy.

Sasbo has demanded that the bank cancel its vaccine mandate, which it says required all staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by April 4 2022 or face dismissal. The union said it is aware of at least 40 Standard Bank employees, all of them Sasbo members, who have been dismissed for refusing to comply with the mandatory vaccination policy...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.