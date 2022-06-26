RMH Property to sell stake in Atterbury Europe for R1.75bn
26 June 2022 - 16:09
RMH Property, a subsidiary of RMB Holdings, is selling its stake in retail and office property company Atterbury Europe to Brightbridge for R1.75bn.
RMH Property, which acquired its 37.5% stake in Atterbury Europe in February 2018, believes selling to Brightbridge, an existing shareholder in Atterbury Europe, is the best option to monetise the subsidiary “in view of their deep knowledge of the businesses and contractual arrangements within the Atterbury Europe group”, the company said in a statement on Friday...
