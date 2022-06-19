Latest case against president involves brother-in-law Patrice Motsepe

The latest criminal case opened against President Cyril Ramaphosa by the leader of civil rights organisation Really Democracy involves his brother-in-law, business mogul Patrice Motsepe.

Ramaphosa is married to Motsepe’s sister, Dr Tshepo Motsepe.

The case is one of two opened against Ramaphosa in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday by Srinivasen Naidoo of Really Democracy.

On Sunday TimesLIVE saw the affidavit Naidoo filed with police.

Naidoo said he became aware of a cattle auction by Ramaphosa on March 5 where Motsepe paid R4.7m for four Ankole female cows. He allegedly bought one of them for R2.1m.

The auction was held at Ntaba Nyoni, another of Ramaphosa’s farms.

Naidoo said the sale was “suspicious” and say this sale was not for cattle but for “favours” as Motsepe is a businessman involved in mining and energy and is in business with the government.

“The Ankole cattle are rare and have a high breeding value but the price paid in this particular transaction is particularly high and makes no economic sense.

“The suspicion is that the sale of the cattle is being used to pay bribes and kickbacks for favourable government contracts and easing of regulations in the mining and energy, banking and other sectors in which Motsepe is involved,” said Naidoo.

Naidoo wants police to cheque the financial records between the Ramaphosa and Motsepe families, saying they should probe whether there is fraud, corruption, racketeering, bribery or any other economic crimes involved.

Another auction was held at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo on Saturday. At the auction, the highest bid was for an Ankole bull which sold for R1.65m.