Conduit Capital and Mmuso R500m deal collapses
21 June 2022 - 09:03
The R500m deal between Conduit Capital and Mmuso Consortium first announced in December 2021, which would have injected capital in exchange for the right to subscribe for redeemable convertible preference shares, has collapsed.
Conduit Capital, which has stakes in insurance businesses, entered into an agreement with Mmuso Capital, which is acting on behalf of a group of investors under the banner Mmuso Consortium, which would have seen Mmuso gain a majority stake and give it the power to appoint a new CEO...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now