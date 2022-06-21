Absa customer loans grow despite higher interest rates
Absa expects its credit impairments to rise year on year, but says its loan coverage remains ‘strong’ despite macroeconomic uncertainties
21 June 2022 - 12:20
More people are taking out more loans from Absa with gross customer loans growing in the high single digits, despite the SA Reserve Bank hiking interest rates to battle high inflation.
The bank sees headline earnings per share (HEPS) increasing more than 20% compared to the 986.2c at end-June 2021...
