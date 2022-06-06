Alexforbes targets younger retail clients in new revenue push
Age group usually left to their own devices but needs guidance, says pensions administrator
06 June 2022 - 11:25
UPDATED 06 June 2022 - 20:37
SA’s largest pension fund administrator Alexforbes is looking to use its newly refreshed brand to attract younger retail clients as part its strategy to bring in additional sources of revenue.
Alexforbes, previously known as Alexander Forbes, is beefing up its complement of financial consultants to support employed retail clients 30 to 50 years old to make the right choices in their financial planning...
