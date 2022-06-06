SA’s economy has taken some heavy body blows: can it recover?

Economists are growing increasingly concerned about SA’s economy. This is because the country’s three major macroeconomic problems — lacklustre economic growth, growing inflation and very high unemployment — have been exacerbated by a series of major disruptions.

These include the pandemic that started as a health crisis but escalated quickly into an economic crisis too. Millions of people lost their jobs as economic activity came to a halt under lockdown.

In the middle of the pandemic, violence that lasted for eight days erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Further pressure has been piled on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is pushing up food prices.

The most recent blow has been devastating floods in some parts of the country that caused loss of lives and huge destruction of infrastructure, including to Durban port, the country’s biggest.

These events hit an already fragile economy. The economy has been on the back foot since 2009. It has never returned to its levels of growth before the 2007/2008 global financial crisis. The crisis is reported to have lead to job losses of about 1-million. Moreover, economic growth declined from 2011 due a decline in demand for commodities resulting from changes in commodity prices.

The economic stagnation was further compounded by slow-paced investment. Other domestic factors that contributed to economic stagnation included restrictive macroeconomic policies and budgetary cuts.

Before the pandemic, SA had entered into a technical recession, when an economy experiences economic decline in two successive quarters. GDP growth declined by 0.6% in quarter three and −1.4% in quarter four of 2019. The trend of low growth continued, becoming worse when Covid hit.

The causal effects of the disruptions

The pandemic: SA’s economy became more depressed during the pandemic because production in most sectors came to a halt due to hard lockdowns imposed in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. In the process, various businesses shut down temporarily, and some permanently. This resulted in millions of South Africans losing their jobs.

The violence: In July 2021, businesses, shops and warehouses were destroyed, looted and in some instances burnt in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. This disruption, which lasted for eight days, is reported to have cost the economy more than R50bn and almost 2-million jobs.

The floods: The recent heavy rains in Durban and parts of the Eastern Cape caused major infrastructural damage. It also brought to a halt production in some sectors and even forced some businesses to shut down. Many businesses affected were in the process of rebuilding after being destroyed during the July 2021 unrest. The closing of shops and businesses automatically translated into job losses, further exacerbating the unemployment rate.

The Ukraine war: Russia and Ukraine are both big players in global food markets in terms of production of barley, maize, sunflower oil and wheat. As a result, the war will lead to slow growth in the global economy and accelerated inflation. SA is no exception as prices of food items such as oil and grain shoot up.

In addition, there is an upsurge in the prices of commodities and fuel, which triggers inflationary pressures. This has led to the Reserve Bank increasing the repo rate on two consecutive occasions, adding an extra pinch to consumers’ woes.

The most obvious question is if there is anything that can be done. The answer is yes.