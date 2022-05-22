Business Ubank says Reserve Bank was too hasty in sending in curator NUM and Minerals Council SA at odds over whether curatorship was the right move for bank that serves mineworkers B L Premium

A trustee of the fund that owns Ubank, which the South African Reserve Bank placed under curatorship this week, said they could have secured investors if the central bank had given them more time.

Mpho Phakedi, a trustee of the Teba Fund, said the curatorship could have been avoided and the trust could have managed the situation. ..