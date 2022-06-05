Octodec says prime CBD retail assets are in demand
Property fund is experiencing renewed confidence from national retailers seeking space within its portfolio
05 June 2022 - 17:48
Octodec Investments, the largest single owner of properties in the Johannesburg and Tshwane CBDs, sees signs of improvement in the retail trading environment and increasing demand for space across its portfolio.
After easing due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, with the return to the office by many companies, the fund’s CBD retail assets are experiencing renewed confidence from large national and independent small retailers...
