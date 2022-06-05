Public will suffer harm if Amazon office development is terminated, developer says
Appeals court told unfinished buildings and other work will scar the landscape
If the interdict stopping construction of the Amazon Observatory office park is not lifted soon, the development will be canned, leaving residents without a public park, affordable housing, cycling trails and almost R4bn in road upgrades, the developers say.
In March, Cape Town deputy judge president Patricia Goliath interdicted construction of the office park, which has tech giant Amazon as an anchor tenant. and ordered fresh consultations with Khoi and San people, some of whom are opposed to the development...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.