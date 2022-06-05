National Public will suffer harm if Amazon office development is terminated, developer says Appeals court told unfinished buildings and other work will scar the landscape

If the interdict stopping construction of the Amazon Observatory office park is not lifted soon, the development will be canned, leaving residents without a public park, affordable housing, cycling trails and almost R4bn in road upgrades, the developers say.

In March, Cape Town deputy judge president Patricia Goliath interdicted construction of the office park, which has tech giant Amazon as an anchor tenant. and ordered fresh consultations with Khoi and San people, some of whom are opposed to the development...