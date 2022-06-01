Satrix appoints Fikile Mbhokota as new CEO

Satrix, which is credited with pioneering index investing in SA by launching its flagship Satrix 40 exchange traded fund (ETF) more than two decades ago, has appointed Fikile Mbhokota as its new CEO.

Mbhokota, whose career in financial services spans more than 18 years, replaces Helena Conradie, who resigned from her position about a year ago after nearly eight years in the role.

The new boss was previously investment manager and acting head of investments at the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), Africa’s largest pension fund with more than 1.2-million active members and assets worth more than R1.7-trillion.

She was previously a senior investment consultant at Absa Consultants and Actuaries and held similar positions at Momentum Asset Management, Riscura and Old Mutual.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome a leader of Fikile’s calibre to Satrix. Her exceptional leadership pedigree will bring deep value to all tiers of the business,” said Reece Briesies, the chief financial and operational officer at Sanlam Investments who has been in an acting capacity since Conradie’s resignation.

“As a business committed to democratising investment in SA, we know the breadth of her experience will help us deliver on our mission both to institutional and retail clients,” Briesies said.

ETFs and other passive forms of investing have gained in popularity in recent decades and are largely credited for democratising the investment landscape for retail investors in particular.

ETFs are a type of security that can track an index, sector, commodity or other assets. These securities can be bought and sold on the stock exchange like any other stock.

Satrix, which is owned by SA’s largest life insurer Sanlam, holds the largest market share in the ETF industry in SA at nearly 30% and has assets under management worth more than R160bn.

About a month ago, Satrix launched a new healthcare-focused ETF which aims to provide local investors with access to investments in the fast evolving global medical innovation sector.

The new ETF tracks the Stoxx global breakthrough healthcare index, which comprises companies from selected developed and developing markets that are involved in breakthrough healthcare technologies and innovations.

