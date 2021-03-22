Companies / Financial Services Satrix plans to launch six new ETFs in 2021 Evolved passive investment now allows investors to combine a range of strategies in their portfolios, says CEO BL PREMIUM

Satrix, one of SA’s biggest providers of index-tracking investment solutions, is planning to launch six new exchange traded funds (ETFs) this year to tap into the growing interest in passive investments strategies, which offer lower cost structures and are increasingly outperforming their actively managed counterparts.

The Sanlam-owned outfit, which launched SA’s first ETF (the Satrix40 ETF) in 2000, plans to launch five global funds allowing local investors to gain exposure to international “megatrends” as well as a locally focused “diversity and inclusion index”, Satrix CEO Helena Conradie told Business Day in an interview...