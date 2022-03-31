Companies

MEGACAP STOCKS

Naspers and Prosus: fall of the megacaps makes case for active investing

Selloff in JSE heavyweights Naspers and Prosus proves the case for active vs passive investing strategies

BL Premium
31 March 2022 - 05:10 Garth Theunissen and Lindiwe Tsobo

The selloff this year in JSE all share index heavyweights Naspers and Prosus proves the case for active asset management over the more in-vogue passive investing strategies.

That is the view of financial advisers who say retail investors should not ditch their actively managed portfolios in favour of lower-cost index-tracking alternatives purely on the basis of fees. That is despite stock-pickers having consistently underperformed since the outbreak of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now