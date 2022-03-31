MEGACAP STOCKS
Naspers and Prosus: fall of the megacaps makes case for active investing
Selloff in JSE heavyweights Naspers and Prosus proves the case for active vs passive investing strategies
31 March 2022 - 05:10
The selloff this year in JSE all share index heavyweights Naspers and Prosus proves the case for active asset management over the more in-vogue passive investing strategies.
That is the view of financial advisers who say retail investors should not ditch their actively managed portfolios in favour of lower-cost index-tracking alternatives purely on the basis of fees. That is despite stock-pickers having consistently underperformed since the outbreak of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now