Naspers and Prosus: fall of the megacaps makes case for active investing

The selloff this year in JSE all share index heavyweights Naspers and Prosus proves the case for active asset management over the more in-vogue passive investing strategies.

That is the view of financial advisers who say retail investors should not ditch their actively managed portfolios in favour of lower-cost index-tracking alternatives purely on the basis of fees. That is despite stock-pickers having consistently underperformed since the outbreak of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago...