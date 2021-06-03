Helena Conradie to step down as CEO of Sanlam-owned Satrix
Conradie says she knows how privileged she has been ‘to play a role in a business and a brand that drives financial inclusion’
03 June 2021 - 14:27
Helena Conradie, CEO of Satrix, will be stepping down as CEO of the Sanlam-owned company later in 2021 after almost eight years in the role.
“It was a bittersweet decision ... I’m extremely passionate about the business, I love the people and I know how privileged I’ve been to play a role in a business and a brand that drives financial inclusion,” Conradie said in an e-mail to Business Day on Thursday. “But after 20 years at Sanlam Investments and Satrix and with the business in such a strong position as SA’s index leader, I feel it is time to hand over the baton.”..
